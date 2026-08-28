Voting Alert: Early Voting for the 2026 Delaware Primary Election Starts September 2nd

If you have an election in the Delaware Primary – early voting will begin on Wednesday, September 2nd. You must be registered with the Democratic or Republican parties. Also eligible primary voters are voters who were automatically registered at the DMV without a party affiliation (AVR Voters) who have not yet submitted a form to the Department of Elections selecting a political party affiliation.

Per Delaware Code, AVR Voters may declare their political party affiliation as Democratic or Republican up to and including on the date of the Primary Election, September 15, 2026, in order to vote in their chosen party’s primary election. AVR Voters may choose to vote a Democratic Primary ballot or a Republican Primary ballot when voting at an early voting site or at their assigned polling place on primary election day. Their political party affiliation will be changed to the party of the ballot they chose to vote.

Primary Election voters may vote in person at any Early Voting Site for their county of residence during the 10 day early voting period before Election Day. Early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first 5 days of early voting and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the last 5 days of early voting.

Primary Election Early Voting Sites and Schedule are listed below and at https://de.gov/evsites:

Dates & Times:

September 2, 2026 – September 5, 2026, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Labor Day Holiday – No Early Voting September 6 th and 7 th

September 8, 2026, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

September 9, 2026 – September 13, 2026, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Early Voting Sites:

Sussex County

Department of Elections Georgetown Warehouse- 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947

Department of Elections Seaford Warehouse- 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973

Ellendale Fire Hall- 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941

Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 19113 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Indian River Fire Co Sta #2- 25375 Banks Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966

Laurel Fire Hall- 205 W 10 th St., Laurel, DE 19956

Margaret Rollins Community Center- 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958

Millville Community Center- 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967

Roxana Fire Hall- 39453 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945

Kent County:

BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904

Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St., Frederica, DE 19946

Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E. Liberty St., Harrington, DE 19952

Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Rd., Dover, DE 19904

New Castle County:

Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd., Middletown, DE 19709

Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont, DE 19703

Department of Elections Warehouse, New Castle, 220 Lisa Dr., New Castle, DE 19720

Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd., Newark, DE 19711

The Delaware Contemporary, 200 S. Madison St., Wilmington, DE 19801

Wilmington Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19802

As additional information, the 2026 Primary Election will be the last election in which this AVR party–affiliation provision applies. Pursuant to a recent change in Delaware law, individuals registering to vote through the DMV will soon be given the opportunity to select a political party affiliation as part of the voter registration process at DMV.

For more information about Delaware’s 2026 Primary Election, visit the DOE’s website, https://de.gov/prim, or call the DOE at 1-302-739-4277.