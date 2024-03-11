Voting Rights Advocates to Announce Long Term Constitutional Amendment Campaign
March 11, 2024/
Voting rights advocates will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the need for a voting rights campaign. The ACLU and other groups plan to focus on expanding access to voting for Delawareans. This is a Zoom webinar and will begin at 1pm. It will be recorded and live-streamed on Facebook.
Speakers include:
- Mike Brickner, Executive Director of the ACLU of Delaware
- Andrew Bernstein, Cozen Voting Rights Fellow for the ACLU of Delaware
- Jill Itzkowitz, League of Women Voters
- Jeff Raffel, Common Cause Delaware
- Richard “Mouse” Smith, NAACP Delaware Chapter
- Charito Calvachi-Mateyko, Votamos We Vote Coalition