Voting Rights Advocates to Announce Long Term Constitutional Amendment Campaign

March 11, 2024/Mari Lou

the-charlie-kirk-show

Voting rights advocates will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the need for a voting rights campaign. The ACLU and other groups plan to focus on expanding access to voting for Delawareans. This is a Zoom webinar and will begin at 1pm. It will be recorded and live-streamed on Facebook.

Speakers include: 

  • Mike Brickner, Executive Director of the ACLU of Delaware 
  • Andrew Bernstein, Cozen Voting Rights Fellow for the ACLU of Delaware 
  • Jill Itzkowitz, League of Women Voters 
  • Jeff Raffel, Common Cause Delaware 
  • Richard “Mouse” Smith, NAACP Delaware Chapter 
  • Charito Calvachi-Mateyko, Votamos We Vote Coalition  
rob-carson
Posted in , , , ,