Wagamons Pond Boat Ramp Replacement Begins Thursday

A four-month closure of the Wagamons Pond boat ramp and parking lot in Milton is scheduled to start Thursday.

The boat ramp will be rebuilt, a deteriorated bulkhead will be replace and other upgrades are planned. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the nearby fishing pier and parking lot on the Broadkill River will stay open during construction.

Anglers may utilize public boat ramps and fishing areas at Millsboro Pond, Ingrams Pond, or spots in the Milford area at Blairs Pond, Griffith Lake and Abbotts Pond during the project at Wagamons Pond.

The project is expected to be done by May 30th, weather permitting.

For more information please contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.