‘Wall That Heals’ Arrives In Ocean Pines

The Wall That Heals, a reduced-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, has stopped in Ocean Pines.

The traveling wall is located at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road. A welcome ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m.

The Wall That Heals will be available for visitation anytime through Sunday, April 25th. Friday night, the names of ‘hometown heroes’ from the Eastern Shore, Sussex County and Virginia will be read during a candlelight vigil.

“I can feel the enthusiasm [and] the excitement. This is really a great day,” Ocean Pines General Manager John Viola said as the wall arrived and was being set up. “Thank you to everyone who came out to support this historic exhibit that honors our Vietnam veterans, and thank you to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation for planning and organizing this visit. We look forward to the opening ceremonies on Thursday.”

For more information, please CLICK HERE