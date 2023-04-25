Wallops Flight Facility to Attempt SubTEC-9 Launch Tonight

The launch of a sounding rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia was scrubbed last night after issue with the payload instrumentation developed. They will try to launch the SubTEC-9 mission again this evening – with a launch window between 7:15 and 8:15pm. The live stream will be gin about 15 minutes before the scheduled launch time on their YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/live/zwU4lDFGOt8

This mission will test several new technologies under development by the Sounding Rockets Program Office – a new star tracker and a faster telemetry link. It will launch on a two-stage Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket. Backup launch dates run through the 28th.