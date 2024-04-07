Wallops Plans 3 Sounding Rocket Launches During Solar Eclipse

During Monday afternoon’s solar eclipse, three Black Brant IX sounding rockets will be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The mission is to study how Earth’s upper atmosphere is affected when sunlight momentarily dims over a portion of the planet – and the launch window opens at 2:40pm. The launches will occur about 45 minutes before – around 2:40pm, during – around 3:20pm and after peak local eclipse around 4:05pm – but are subject to change. At Wallops, totality will be about 81.4% at the peak.

Click here for more information on the launches – they will be live streamed.