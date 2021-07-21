Wanted: A Christmas Tree For Rehoboth Beach

If you have an evergreen tree, it could play a starring role in Rehoboth Beach during the 2021 holiday season.

The city will be looking for a 35-to-40-foot tall Spruce, Douglas fir or other type of evergreen to light up at the bandstand during the Black Friday Christmas sing-along.

Anyone who is interested in donating a Christmas tree is invited to contact the City of Rehoboth Beach by phone at 302-227-6181, ext 522 or by email.

According to the city, an evergreen tree is donated each year by an area resident and “cut down, transported, and installed by elves at JL Briggs & Company, Plummer & Son, and Delmarva Power.”