WANTED: Dewey Beach Bench Thieves!

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STOLEN DEWEY BEACH BENCHES?

The Town of Dewey Beach is asking for tips to locate two public benches that were stolen from the town last month. The bench thieves were captured on the town’s video cameras walking off with these unpainted wooden benches.

Photo courtesy Town of Dewey Beach

The first theft occurred on August 1 around 2:40 a.m. on the bayside of Coastal Highway near Clayton Street. The second bench was taken on August 5 at 5:11 a.m. from the ocean side of Coastal Highway at Swedes Street.

Dewey Beach police are asking people to call them with tips at 302-227-1110.