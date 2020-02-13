Wanted Georgetown man arrested on drug charges following police chase

24-year-old Eduardo Griffith III, of Georgetown, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

A wanted Georgetown man was arrested on drug charges after led police on a chase that ended in a crash.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4 p.m., Wednesday when members of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force (GTF) were on patrol in the Coverdale area and observed a 2010 red Dodge Ram, traveling on Millpark Drive.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Eduardo Griffith III, was known to the GTF members to have several active warrants out for his arrest.

Griffith was spotted turning into a driveway off of Hastings Farm Road, at which time he saw the members of the GTF approaching his vehicle and he accelerated and intentionally rammed the police vehicles to evade arrest.

The suspect was able to maneuver around the vehicles while damaging a yard and mailbox, police said.

Griffith then continued onto Hastings Farm Road and turned westbound onto Old Furnace Road, at which time police lsot sight of him.

As members of the GTF approached the intersection of Old Furnace Road and Middleford Road, Griffith’s vehicle was spotted with heavy damage. Police later learned that he struck a 2008 Ford Focus in the intersection.

Griffith was then observed climbing out of his vehicle and fleeing on foot. He was subsequently taken into custody a short distance away in a wooded area without further incident and transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Focus, a 34-year-old Seaford woman, was also transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released with minor injuries.

During the investigation, a strong odor of marijuana from Griffith’s vehicle was detected. A search warrant was obtained and police found 96.99 grams of marijuana, 1.73 grams of cocaine, 3 bags of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Upon Griffith’s release from the hospital, he was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, Disregarding a Police Officer Signal, Reckless Endangering Second Degree (3 counts), Criminal Mischief (5 counts), Resisting Arrest, Vehicular Assault Third Degree, Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury, Reckless Driving, Driving Without a Valid License, and other traffic related offenses.

Griffith was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10003.00 secured bond.