Wanted Man Arrested In Milton – With Drugs, Say Police

Mark Fowser
A Milton man who was wanted for a firearm possession offense is under arrest after State Police say he was found with drugs.

Troopers were looking for 20-year-old Harold Stokes-Perry and spotted him on the front steps of a home in the 28,000 block of West Spring Side Drive Thursday.

According to police, troopers had to run after him and saw him toss away what appeared to be a bag of crack cocaine. A K9 assisted in apprehending Stokes-Perry a short time later.

A canvass of the area to look for the discarded bag found nothing, but police say Stokes-Perry was in possession of more than $250 in suspected drug proceeds, a small black digital scale, two cellular phones and about 3.38 grams of marijuana.

After getting hospital treatment, Stokes-Perry was being held on these charges as listed by Delaware State Police:

  • Tampering With Physical Evidence (felony)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Harold was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Community Correctional Center on $4,101.00 cash bond.