Wanted Man Arrested In Milton – With Drugs, Say Police

A Milton man who was wanted for a firearm possession offense is under arrest after State Police say he was found with drugs.
Troopers were looking for 20-year-old Harold Stokes-Perry and spotted him on the front steps of a home in the 28,000 block of West Spring Side Drive Thursday.
According to police, troopers had to run after him and saw him toss away what appeared to be a bag of crack cocaine. A K9 assisted in apprehending Stokes-Perry a short time later.
A canvass of the area to look for the discarded bag found nothing, but police say Stokes-Perry was in possession of more than $250 in suspected drug proceeds, a small black digital scale, two cellular phones and about 3.38 grams of marijuana.
After getting hospital treatment, Stokes-Perry was being held on these charges as listed by Delaware State Police:
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Disorderly Conduct
- Possession of Marijuana
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
Harold was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Community Correctional Center on $4,101.00 cash bond.