Wanted Man Arrested In Milton – With Drugs, Say Police

A Milton man who was wanted for a firearm possession offense is under arrest after State Police say he was found with drugs.

Troopers were looking for 20-year-old Harold Stokes-Perry and spotted him on the front steps of a home in the 28,000 block of West Spring Side Drive Thursday.

According to police, troopers had to run after him and saw him toss away what appeared to be a bag of crack cocaine. A K9 assisted in apprehending Stokes-Perry a short time later.

A canvass of the area to look for the discarded bag found nothing, but police say Stokes-Perry was in possession of more than $250 in suspected drug proceeds, a small black digital scale, two cellular phones and about 3.38 grams of marijuana.

After getting hospital treatment, Stokes-Perry was being held on these charges as listed by Delaware State Police:

Tampering With Physical Evidence (felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Disorderly Conduct

Possession of Marijuana

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Harold was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Community Correctional Center on $4,101.00 cash bond.