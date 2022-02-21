Wanted Man Arrested With Gun In Vehicle

Jonathan Dugazon

A 20-year-old Seaford man who was wanted for arrest in a firearms case was found in a parked vehicle with a loaded nine-millimeter handgun over the weekend.

According to Seaford Police, officers saw a man they knew was wanted sitting in the vehicle in the area of North Street and Woolford Street Sunday afternoon. He appeared to reach down between his legs.

Police said 20-year-old Jonathan Dugazon was taken into custody without incident, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the weapon. Further search of Dugazon and the vehicle also led to the discovery of a concealed machete, marijuana and cash, according to police.

Seaford Police listed these charges:

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (2 counts)

Possession of Marijuana

Dugazon was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $15,000.00 secured bail for the capias and $24,100.00 Cash Bail for the new charges.