WANTED: School Board Candidates in Delaware

With just 2 weeks left before the filing deadline There are only two candidates filed for two school board seats in Sussex County. There is one seat open in the Cape Henlopen, Delmar, Laurel, Seaford and Woodbridge districts. Indian River has two seats up for election. In the Milford School District there are three seats up for election. The filing deadline is 4:30pm on Friday, March 3rd. The School Board elections will be held statewide on Tuesday, May 9.

SUSSEX COUNTY

Cape Henlopen – Area A / 1 seat

Delmar – At Large / 1 seat

Indian River – District 2 / 1 seat

Indian River – District 3 / 1 seat

Laurel – At Large / 1 seat

Seaford – At Large / 1 seat

Woodbridge – At Large / 1 seat

KENT COUNTY