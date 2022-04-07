Wanted Seaford Man Arrested On Drug Charges

Timothy Kilgore

A Seaford man who was found to be wanted for felony warrants has been arrested for drug charges.

Seaford Police said an officer made a traffic stop on Norman Eskridge Highway after checking a vehicle’s registration and discovering that the owner was wanted for arrest. The smell of marijuana led to an investigation.

According to Seaford Police, a search of the vehicle turned up bags of suspected heroin, some suspected cocaine and a scale. Also, police said 20-year-old Timothy Kilgore was in possession of six grams of marijuana.

Proceeds of recent investigation, photo courtesy of Seaford Police

Seaford Police released these charges against Timothy Kilgore:

Kilgore was transported to the Seaford Police Department and a warrant was obtained through the Justice of the Peace Court. Kilgore was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



