Wanted Seaford Man Surrenders

A Seaford man has surrendered to Delaware State Police to face charges in connection with an attempted burglary in Blades.

40-year-old Quanteve Hanzer was found to be the subject of a no-contact order with the occupant of the residence last week.

Hanzer is charged with attempt to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools, non-compliance with conditions of bond and endangering the welfare of a child. According to Delaware State Police, Hanzer was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,500 cash bond.