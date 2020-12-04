Wanted Suspect Charged With Crashing Into Patrol Car

A Millsboro man is charged with crashing into an occupied State Police vehicle as troopers were trying to arrest him at a gas station on Long Neck Road.



Delaware State Police said an officer approached 25-year-old Rahman Miller, who was the subject of an active warrant, as he was leaving the store Wednesday. According to police, Miller ignored commands to stop and got into his car – then, once he got into his car he backed into a police car, causing extensive damage.



Police said Miller continued to struggle with troopers before being arrested. Troopers who were injured during the crash were taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.



Police said a search of Miller and his vehicle turned up powder cocaine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and suspected drug proceeds.

Delaware State Police released these details about charges against Rahman Miller:

During a search incident to arrest, the following items were located on Miller’s person:

Approximately 13.02 grams of Powder Cocaine

Approximately 0.049 grams of Heroin

3 Buprenorphine Sublingual Strips

Approximately $307 in suspected drug proceeds

A search of the vehicle resulted in the following items being located:

Drug Paraphernalia

Approximately 10.11 grams of Marijuana

1- 2mg Buprenorphine tablet

Miller was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (2 counts- Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officers Signal (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reckless Driving

Failure to Have Insurance Identification

Driving Without a Valid License

Failure to Have Registration in Possession

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Miller was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,200.00 secured bond.