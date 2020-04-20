Wanted Virginia man arrested during traffic stop in Harrington

A Virginia man wanted on attempted murder charges has been arrested following a traffic stop in Harrington.

According to the Harrington Police Department, on Saturday officers arrested Lamar Wilson, 39, of Portsmouth, Virginia on several gun related charges and being a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

While on patrol shortly before 5 p.m., Saturday on South DuPont Highway, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police made contact with the driver, who they say did not identify Wilson who was a passenger in the car at the time.

During the course of the traffic stop, officers obtained the driver’s information but Wilson refused to provide any information and became disorderly with officers.

Wilson was then taken into custody. While in custody, police say he was yelling and cursing at officers.

A K-9 unit was requested and the Bridgeville Police Department responded, at which time the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Police then conducted a vehicle search and during the search police located a 9mm handgun with a fully loaded magazine, over $2,000 in suspected drug money, and 2.3 grams of Marijuana.

Wilson was transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing and while in the back of the officer’s vehicle he kicked the door causing damage.

Once at the Harrington Police Department, Wilson was positively identified and a computer check revealed that he had two active warrants out of Philadelphia, one was for Two Counts of Attempted Murder and related charges and the second one was for Violation of Probation.

Harrington Police charged Wilson with being a Fugitive from Another State, Possession, Purchase or Own a Firearm by Person Prohibited, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Criminal Mischief over $1,000, Failure to Comply with Taking of Photos and Fingerprints, Disorderly Conduct, Fail to Identify Self to Peace Officer, Failure to Obey and Emergency Order and Possession of Marijuana. He was given a $16,801 cash only bond and is being held without bond pending extradition for the warrants out of Philadelphia.