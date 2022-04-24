UPDATED: Mike Boyle Wins Ward 1 Seat in Milford

UPDATED – 4/24/22 – Incumbent Mike Boyle has been re-elected to the Ward 1 seat on the Milford City Council. He won 99 votes to Linda Bretzer’s 20 votes. Boyle will serve another 2 years of the city council and will be sworn into office Monday, May 2 along with Mayor Archie Campbell, and Council members Andy Fulton, Brian Baer and Katrina Wilson who all ran unopposed.

Milford voters in Ward 1 will have an election for city council on Saturday, April 23. Incumbent councilman Mike Boyle is challenged by Linda Bretzer. This is the only contended race. Incumbent Mayor Arthur Campbell and Council members Andrew Fulton (Ward 2), Brian Baer (Ward 3) and Katrina Wilson (Ward 4) were not opposed and will return to City Hall.

All individuals registered to vote with the State of Delaware by March 24, 2022, at an address within Ward One of the City of Milford are eligible to vote in this Election. Residents who need to register to vote must contact the Department

of Elections – Sussex County Office at 302-856-5367. Registration can also be completed online at https://ivote.de.gov.

Qualified Non-Resident Property Owners voting in the 2022 City of Milford Annual Election must be properly registered in the City of Milford by March 24, 2022.

Non-Residents may call the City Clerk’s Office at (302) 422-1111, Extension 1300 or 1303, to register BY TELEPHONE or to determine your voter eligibility.

Identification will be required of all voters.