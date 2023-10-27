Warrant Apprehension Operation Covering Multiple Locations in Wicomico County Leads to Arrests of 7 Individuals

During the course of a warrant apprehension operation this week in Wicomico County, 7 people were arrested for warrants–two of the seven were charged with controlled dangerous substance offenses. Among those arrested include 45-year-old Heather Jean Bounds– a warrant for false imprisonment, 45-year-old John Lewis Madden who is charged with VOP- assault, and 35-year-old Cameron Deshawn Johnson for FTA- Felony Burglary and Arrest Warrant Escape 2nd, and 28-year-old Reitchlet Fabien for Criminal Indictment for Sex Abuse of a Minor. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Community Action Team (CAT), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), and members of Road Patrol participated in the warrant apprehension operation.

Additional Information from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

Isiah Lamont Farlow (26 years of age)

FTA Traffic Offense

Released on own recognizance

Heather Jean Bounds (45 years of age)

Arrest Warrant for False Imprisonment

Initially held without bond

Then released on own recognizance on 10/25/2023

Autumn Marie Hitchens (34 years of age)

VOP for CDS

Held without bond

Additionally, charged with Possession of Cocaine

Alberta Bateman Pettit (62 years of age)

Violation of Pre-Trial Conditions

Released on own recognizance

Reitchlet Fabien (28 years of age)

Criminal Indictment for Sex Abuse of a Minor

Held without bond

John Lewis Madden (45 years of age)

VOP for Assault

Initially held without bond

Then released on own recognizance

Cameron Deshawn Johnson (35 years of age)

FTA for Felony Burglary and Arrest Warrant Escape 2nd

Held without bond

Additionally, charged with Possession of Cocaine

If anyone has any additional information regarding these cases or individuals, please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team at 410-548-4898.