Warrant Initiative Operation in Wicomico County Leads to Arrests of Three Men

Three men in Wicomico County have been arrested from a warrant initiative operation yesterday, June 5th. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Community Action Team (CAT), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), and members of Road Patrol participated in the warrant initiative. During the course of the operation, warrant attempts were made on 9 individuals. These attempts provided crucial investigative information and resulted in 3 people being located and arrested including: 54-year-old Randy Lee Griffith charged with a Theft Scheme, 42-year-old Christopher Lee Kansak who had an arrest warrant issued for Assault 2nd Degree, and 71-year-old Alan Scott Miller who was driving while suspended. Miller was released on his own recognizance. In Griffith’s theft scheme case, the bond is to be set by the Commissioner, and Christoper Kansak is being held without bond.

If anyone has any additional information regarding these cases or individuals, please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.

