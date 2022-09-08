“Warrior Beach Week” Begins; All Invited to Friday Parade

Military veterans who are recovering from injuries sustained during service to their country, and their families, are spending a special week at the Delaware beaches.

This is the first time in three years that Warrior Beach Week is taking place. Owners of beach homes and condos are donating the use of their properties for these families.

“It was very emotional for those of us who have been associated with the program and of course the veterans, just to see these signs as you come down the road to the VFW facility, which is so beautiful, and they saw the water,” Annette Reeping with Operation Seas the Day told WGMD News. “We had a great kickoff.”

“They’re now in the houses that have been given to them for their use so they can just feel like a family and bond, and just relax a little bit,” Reeping said.

A ‘welcome home parade’ will take place Friday between Sea Colony and the Freeman Arts Pavilion, starting at 4:15 p.m. on Coastal Highway and Route 54. Everyone is invited to wave flags and signs and cheer on the military veterans and families.