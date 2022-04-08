Warrior Beach Week Will Be Back In Sept. ’22

After a two-year suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic, a program that brings wounded veterans and their families to Bethany Beach for a week will resume in September.

According to Annette Reeping of Operation SEAs the Day, Warrior Beach Week will be pretty much back to normal, with beach activities, horseback riding, golf, and flag-waving crowds.

“We’re going to continue to monitor what’s going on in the country regarding the pandemic, but at this point we feel it is a very doable program again,” Reeping said during an interview with WGMD’s Mike Bradley.

Over the years, Operation SEAs The Day has hosted more than 1,000 individuals, and four weddings have taken place. Reeping said consideration was given to wounded veterans and possible exposure issues in making the difficult decision to postpone Warrior Beach Week in 2020 and 2021.

Reeping added that they will be “smart” as they move forward in 2022.

She also had a special message for the many volunteers and businesses who make the wounded veterans and their relatives feel welcome:

“A big ‘thank you’ to everyone out there, the hundreds of volunteers we’ve had, the businesses, sponsors, the homeowners, the boaters, the golfers, horseback riding, flag waving crowds, to thank them for what they’ve done in the past and we look forward to them joining us again in all of those types of events.”

To stay up to date with Operation SEAs the Day, please CLICK HERE



