Washington D.C. Woman Arrested for Prostitution, Drug Offenses in Ocean City, MD

Katherine Newsome

Additional Information from the Ocean City Police Department:

Concerned Citizen Report Leads to Prostitution Arrest

Ocean City, MD- (June 6, 2024): On June 1, 2024, the Ocean City Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit received a complaint of prostitution from the management of a midtown hotel. Detectives quickly initiated an investigation and determined the suspect was actively posting online ads in Ocean City offering “services” for a predetermined fee. Katherine Newsome was identified as the suspect and taken into custody later that evening.

When detectives met the hotel staff, they informed officers that they had observed Newsome meeting multiple men in the lobby area of the hotel and taking them up to her room for short periods. During the investigation, detectives learned that Newsome has been arrested numerous times for prostitution in various states.

Detectives located an online ad posted by Newsome offering sex acts for a set fee. A detective assigned to the Vice and Narcotics Unit contacted Newsome in response to her advertisement and arranged to meet at a nearby bar. Newsome met with the undercover detective at the bar, where they engaged in a prostitution- related conversation. After they agreed to the terms and money was exchanged, Newsome was placed under arrest.



Newsome was searched upon her arrest, and officers located controlled dangerous substances. A search and seizure warrant was also executed on Newsome’s hotel room. During the search of the room, detectives located additional controlled dangerous substances such as MDMA, oxycodone, and amphetamine pills. Two fictitious driver’s licenses with Newsome’s photos on them were found as well. Detectives also located a loaded handgun magazine and additional ammunition. Newsome has been convicted of a felony in the past, which prohibits her from possessing firearms and ammunition in the state of Maryland.



Due to the attentiveness of the hotel staff, Newsome was arrested and charged with the following charges. Katherine Newsome, 33, Washington D.C.: Procure/solicit prostitution, prostitution, four counts of CDS-possession-not marijuana, two counts of possession of CDS with the intent to distribute PCP or

LSD, illegal possession of ammunition, and two counts of possess/use false government identification

documents. Newsome was taken before a Maryland District Court Commissioner, and she was held

without bond. Newsome has since been transferred to the Worcester County Jail.



Editor Note: We do not wish to name the hotel. Their willingness to assist and attentiveness should not reflect poorly on their reputation.