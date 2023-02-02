Washington High School Student Arrested After Bomb Threat

A student of Washington High School in Princess Anne, Maryland has been arrested after a bomb threat that school officials received early yesterday morning. Detectives arrested the student on campus. The student who faces several criminal charges has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice. School Resources Deputies assigned to the school in cooperation with the school administration immediately requested the necessary support devices, secured the scene, and coordinated the evacuation of students, staff, and faculty. In addition, Somerset County Sheriff’s personnel along with K-9 units from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Maryland State Police, and Salisbury City Police, worked further to search and secure the school. They cleared the scene by 11:40 am and did not find any explosive materials or suspicious devices.