Washington,DC Man Arrested for 2 Easton Pharmacy Robberies

A Washington, DC man has been arrested for robberies at the Rite Aid in Easton last May and the Giant Pharmacy in Easton in June. Easton Police learned that a man – later identified as 27 year old Malik Rivers of Washington, DC, went behind the pharmacy counter at both locations and took numerous prescription bottles of various prescriptions and ran out. Surveillance video from the Rite Aid helped to identify Rivers.

Rivers is charged with robbery, 2nd degree assault, theft and other offenses and is being held at the DOC.