WATCH: Del. COVID-19 Town Hall & Update

https://livestream.com/accounts/4090843/events/9755007/videos/223361154

https://www.facebook.com/JohnCarneyDE/videos/340680767672504

Governor John Carney, Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay and Delaware Emergency Management Director AJ Schall participated in a virtual COVID-19 update and town hall with Delawareans Tuesday, July 13th. Earlier that day, Delaware’s COVID-19 State of Emergency officially ended.

Discussed are recent case trends, vaccination and testing, and the risk posed by variants.