Watch Your Speed on Route 26 in Bethany Beach

A traffic study by The Traffic Group has recommended that the speed limit on Route 26 within the corporate limits of Bethany Beach be lowered. DelDOT approved the change and Bethany Beach Police say that effective immediately – the 35 mile an hour speed limit has been lowered to 30 miles per hour. Signage on Route 26 has been changed and shows the new 30mph speed limit and sign boards are also in place facing in each direction on Route 26 announcing the change.