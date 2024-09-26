Water and Wastewater Division of Public Works to Begin Semi-Annual Program for Flushing Waterlines in Worcester County

The Water and Wastewater Division of Public Works next month will begin its semi-annual program for flushing waterlines in the Ocean Pines Service Area and also in Assateague Pointe, Edgewater Acres, Nantucket Pointe, Deer Point, Landings, Mystic Harbour, Newark, Ocean Reef, Riddle Farm, and West Ocean City Service Areas between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Routine flushing of the water system helps to reduce the frequency of discolored water. Public Works crews open and close the hydrants, flushing out the built-up iron deposits. Sometimes, this can lead to temporary increases in suspended iron, which should settle out within a few hours of the flushing. The Worcester County Government wants you to be aware that even on dates the water lines in your section are not being flushed, it is still possible to experience discolored water. If you notice that your water becomes cloudy during these times, you are advised to allow the water to run for a few minutes until it becomes clear.

The following proposed Fall 2024 dates for the flushing of the waterlines are subject to change.·

October 16 – River Run·

October 28 – Pennington Commons Area·

October 31 – Bay Point Plantations·

October 15 thru October 31 – Ocean Pines Sections 1-1