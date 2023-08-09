Water Damage Found in Berlin Town Hall Council Chambers; Several Meetings Rescheduled

Work continues at Berlin Town Hall after water damage and mold were found earlier this month within the northern-facing wall of the Council Chambers during routine maintenance. Area residents may notice several contractor vehicles parked at Town Hall during and after normal business hours. Town Staff continue to work inside the building, and Town Hall remains open from 8 AM to 4 PM to allow residents to make payments on their utility bills. Due to the location of the water damage, some public meetings, such as the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Planning Commission, and the Mayor and Council meetings have been rescheduled. Restoration work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, August 16th. Visit berlinmd.gov regarding any changes to meeting dates and times.