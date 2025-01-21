Water Main Repair Today on Mill Street in Salisbury

As part of the City of Salisbury’s ongoing efforts to improve, repair, and maintain the water distribution system, the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division will be repairing a water main at 410 Mill Street on Tuesday, January 21.

To facilitate these repairs, Mill Street will be impassable from Isabella Street to West Chestnut Street. This closure will apply to all through traffic, including emergency vehicles. Work is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to conclude by 6 p.m., barring any unforeseen events. Access to businesses on Mill Street will be maintained during this time.

All relevant agencies, including utility locators and Central Alarm, have been notified of this planned repair.

The City of Salisbury appreciates your patience and understanding as we work to ensure the reliability of our water distribution system.