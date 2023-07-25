Water Quality Advisory – Herring Point Beach, Cape Henlopen State Park

A water quality advisory has been issued for Herring Point Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park after bacterial results were above the recreational water quality standard. These bacteria most likely originate from wildlife sources and increased rainfall, waves or wildlife feeding near the surf (shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm blooded animals) can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near shore waters. The advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits. For more information go to https://recwaters.dnrec.delaware.gov