Water Quality Advisory Issued for Bethany Beach

A water quality advisory has been issued for Bethany Beach following indicator bacterial results which were above the recreational water quality standard. These bacteria most likely originate from wildlife sources. Increased rainfall, waves or wildlife feeding near the surf, such as shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm-blooded animals, can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near shore waters, according to DNREC. A water quality sample has been taken at Bethany Beach and the advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits. For more information go to https://recwaters.dnrec.delaware.gov.