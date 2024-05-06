Water Service Repair Today in Salisbury

Today, as part of the City of Salisbury’s efforts to improve, repair, and maintain the Water Distribution System, the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division today is repairing a water service at 304 Glen Avenue. Glen Avenue will be passable, as the outside East & West lanes will remain open. Work is underway this morning and will conclude around 2:00 am early tomorrow– Tuesday, May 7th. Water service will be interrupted starting around 6:00 pm from Civic Avenue to Long Avenue and will be back in service by 10:00 pm, barring any unforeseen events.



