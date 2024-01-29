UPDATED: Water Woes in Federalsburg

UPDATED – 6pm – Water Update – All residents should have water at this time. While the system continues to replenish itself, please be mindful of conservation until the system reaches full replenishment. Also remember that you may experience some air bubbles or cloudiness in the water. This is normal and will return to normal once all air is out of the line.

The Maryland Department of the Environment has recommended as a precaution, that the Mayor & Council post the following message. This message from MDE was not received until late afternoon today.

Regular and bacterial testing is in process and results will be posted as soon as this info is available.

==========================================================

Water Update 12:47pm: Water pressure in town is steadily improving. Please use water sparingly as you regain water pressure in your home to insure your neighbors will also have water to use.

We are distributing bottled water at the Federalsburg Fire Department. We anticipate being here until 8:00 pm but will stay as late as needed.

We will have large, self-serve water containers (aka “water buffaloes”) in front of the Fire Department later this afternoon. Please bring your own containers to fill.

Those needing water delivered to their home may call Town Hall at 410-754-8173.

============================================================

A power outage Friday afternoon at the Federalsburg Water and Sewer plant caused all operating systems to go down for a short period of time. Town officials say most but not all systems were restored, however the alarm system that notifies staff of emergencies and the system that controls water pressure were not.

This morning – at 9:30 – town officials say all three wells are back online and water pressure is coming up but the water towers and lines that were empty need to be filled this will still take some time. Residents are asked to conserve water.

Bottled water is available for pickup at the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company. Residents can also call Town Hall 410-754-8173 – to be added to a water delivery list if they cannot drive to the pickup location. Updates can be found at the Town of Federalsburg Facebook page.