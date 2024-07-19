Water Work on Truitt Street in Salisbury till 3pm Friday

July 19, 2024/Mari Lou

On Friday July 19, as part of the City of Salisbury’s efforts to improve, repair, and maintain the Water Distribution System, The Department of Waterworks Utilities Division will be replacing a water service at 425 Truitt Street.

Truitt St. will be impassable to all through traffic including emergency vehicles. Work shall begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19 and conclude around 3 p.m., barring any unforeseen events.

All locators and Central Alarm will be notified of this event. We appreciate your patience and consideration. Please contact the Utilities Division at 410-548-3103 for more information.

