Waterline Flushing Schedule for Mystic Harbour & Other Areas

The Water and Wastewater Division of Public Works will be flushing waterlines in Assateague Pointe, Edgewater Acres, Nantucket Point, Deer Point, Landings, Mystic Harbour, Newark, Ocean Reef, Riddle Farm and West Ocean City Service Areas this spring between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The following proposed dates for the flushing of the waterlines are subject to change.

April 14-25 Assateague Pointe, Deer Point, Landings, Mystic Harbour, Ocean Reef, Sea Oaks, and West Ocean City

April 29-30 Newark

April 30-May 1 Edgewater Acres and Nantucket Pointe

May 5-14 Riddle Farm

Routine flushing of the water system helps to reduce the frequency of discolored water. Public Works crews open and close the hydrants and flush out the built-up iron deposits. Sometimes, this can lead to temporary increases in suspended iron, which should settle within a few hours of the flushing.

Please be aware that, even on dates the water lines in your section are not being flushed, it is still possible to experience discolored water. If area residents notice that their water becomes cloudy during these times, please allow the water to run for a few minutes until it becomes clear. For more information, please call the Water and Wastewater Division at (410) 641-5251.