Waterway Improvement Fund Supports Dozens Of Md. Projects

The Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund will support about 60 waterway improvements including boating access, navigation and safety projects.

Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday announced $13.5-million in waterway-related grants will be awarded in Fiscal Year 2022. Hogan made the announcement at the Ocean City Fire Department, which is getting $50,000 for a fire and rescue vessel engine replacement.

“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” Hogan said. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating.”

“We are pleased to demonstrate Maryland’s commitment to keeping our waters safe and accessible through these grant awards,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio added. “The Waterway Improvement Fund is an essential program that benefits all waterway users.”

The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966. Money is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.

Projects that will get support include:

Caroline County

Choptank Marina, Preston

Auxiliary Parking Lot Expansion and Permanent Surfacing

$150,000

Choptank Marina, Preston

Engineering for Redesign of Fuel Tank and Seawall

$55,000

Tuckahoe State Park

Boat Ramp Replacement

$150,000

Dorchester County

City of Cambridge Municipal Marina

Marina Improvements

$250,000

Crocheron Wharf

Repairs and Improvements

$250,000

Smithville Boat Ramp

Ramp Repairs and Improvements

$250,000

Somerset County

City of Crisfield

Crisfield Depot Piers and Walkways

$90,000

Dames Quarter

Boat Ramp Bulkhead and Pier Improvements

$150,000

Janes Island State Park

Boat Ramp and Transient Slip Repairs

$100,000

Smith Island

Tylerton County Dock and Harbor Improvements

$75,000

Somers Cove Marina, Crisfield

Bulkhead Replacement and Marina Site Improvements

$2 million

Somers Cove Marina

General Maintenance

$100,000

St. Peters Creek Marina

Bulkhead and Finger Pier Replacement

$50,000

Talbot County



Easton Point

Boat Ramp Parking Lot Improvements

$50,000

Town of St. Michaels

Harbor Road Boat Slip Improvements and Water Connections

$30,000

Wicomico County

Cedar Hill Marina

Bulkhead Restoration

$250,000

Worcester County

Town of Ocean City Fire Department

Fire and Rescue Vessel Engine Replacement

$50,000

Town of Ocean City

Channel #10 Maintenance Dredging

$248,500

Natural Resources Police Area 1 Marine Facility, Ocean City

Maintenance Dredging

$50,000

Pocomoke River State Park

Milburn Landing Boat Ramp Repairs

$100,000

South Point Public Boat Ramp, West Ocean City

Bulkhead Replacement and Improvements

$250,000

Statewide

Emergency dredging and navigation needs

$1,313,400

($100,000 General Fund)

State cost share for Federal Clean Vessel Act funding for the operation/maintenance of marina sewage pumpouts

$146,000

State cost share for federal Sport Fish Restoration Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) projects

$250,000

Federal cost share for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service boating programs

$2.5 million