Waterway Improvement Fund Supports Dozens Of Md. Projects

The Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund will support about 60 waterway improvements including boating access, navigation and safety projects.
Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday announced $13.5-million in waterway-related grants will be awarded in Fiscal Year 2022. Hogan made the announcement at the Ocean City Fire Department, which is getting $50,000 for a fire and rescue vessel engine replacement.
“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” Hogan said. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating.”
“We are pleased to demonstrate Maryland’s commitment to keeping our waters safe and accessible through these grant awards,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio added. “The Waterway Improvement Fund is an essential program that benefits all waterway users.”
The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966. Money is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.
Projects that will get support include:
Caroline County
Choptank Marina, Preston
Auxiliary Parking Lot Expansion and Permanent Surfacing
$150,000
Choptank Marina, Preston
Engineering for Redesign of Fuel Tank and Seawall
$55,000
Tuckahoe State Park
Boat Ramp Replacement
$150,000
Dorchester County
City of Cambridge Municipal Marina
Marina Improvements
$250,000
Crocheron Wharf
Repairs and Improvements
$250,000
Smithville Boat Ramp
Ramp Repairs and Improvements
$250,000
Somerset County
City of Crisfield
Crisfield Depot Piers and Walkways
$90,000
Dames Quarter
Boat Ramp Bulkhead and Pier Improvements
$150,000
Janes Island State Park
Boat Ramp and Transient Slip Repairs
$100,000
Smith Island
Tylerton County Dock and Harbor Improvements
$75,000
Somers Cove Marina, Crisfield
Bulkhead Replacement and Marina Site Improvements
$2 million
Somers Cove Marina
General Maintenance
$100,000
St. Peters Creek Marina
Bulkhead and Finger Pier Replacement
$50,000
Talbot County
Easton Point
Boat Ramp Parking Lot Improvements
$50,000
Town of St. Michaels
Harbor Road Boat Slip Improvements and Water Connections
$30,000
Wicomico County
Cedar Hill Marina
Bulkhead Restoration
$250,000
Worcester County
Town of Ocean City Fire Department
Fire and Rescue Vessel Engine Replacement
$50,000
Town of Ocean City
Channel #10 Maintenance Dredging
$248,500
Natural Resources Police Area 1 Marine Facility, Ocean City
Maintenance Dredging
$50,000
Pocomoke River State Park
Milburn Landing Boat Ramp Repairs
$100,000
South Point Public Boat Ramp, West Ocean City
Bulkhead Replacement and Improvements
$250,000
Statewide
Emergency dredging and navigation needs
$1,313,400
($100,000 General Fund)
State cost share for Federal Clean Vessel Act funding for the operation/maintenance of marina sewage pumpouts
$146,000
State cost share for federal Sport Fish Restoration Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) projects
$250,000
Federal cost share for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service boating programs
$2.5 million