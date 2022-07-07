“We Are SU” Campaign Raises $75.1-Million

Salisbury University’s largest-ever campaign has exceeded its goal of $75-million. The “We Are S.U.” campaign lasted three years, and in all has raised more than $75.1-million.

“This is an exciting day for Salisbury University,” SU President Charles Wight said. “This campaign has been an incredible effort from each and every person associated with SU who helps to play a part in the stories and successes of our institution. SU has always been focused on the student experience, and the beneficiaries of ‘We Are SU’ are current and future students who will thrive as a result of the generosity of donors and friends to SU.”

“We Are S.U.” was dedicated to growing the university’s endowment and supporting scholarships and program support that directly benefit students, faculty and staff. Previous campaigns had focused on infrastructure improvements.

“The goal of raising more money than any other effort in SU history was a daunting one, but it is an accomplishment I am honored to have been a part of,” “We Are SU” chair Dave Rommel said. “Our teams on the campaign committee and campus campaign committee have dedicated many hours to the success of this initiative. It truly has been a team and community effort, all in the name of assisting SU students and future leaders.”

Also, Salisbury University is expected to welcome one of its largest incoming classes in campus history this fall.

Also, Salisbury University is expected to welcome one of its largest incoming classes in campus history this fall.