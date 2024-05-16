Weapons Detection System to be Utilized at Laurel Middle High School

The Laurel School District announced this week that a recently acquired weapons detection system will be deployed at Laurel Middle High School to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff. This system will be utilized randomly and intermittently to enhance efforts in maintaining a safe campus. Mr. Ashley Q. Giska, who is the Assistant Superintendent of the Laurel School District, stated that the deployment of this system does not indicate any specific threat to the school. Rather, it is a proactive measure aimed at enhancing their existing safety protocols.

Here is the Facebook Post from Assistant Superintendent of the Laurel School District:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

I hope this message finds you well. I am calling to inform you about an important update regarding the safety measures being implemented at Laurel Middle High School.

As part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff, we will be deploying a recently acquired weapons detection system at our school. This system will be utilized randomly and intermittently to enhance our efforts in maintaining a safe campus.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities, and we believe that the implementation of this system will provide an additional layer of security to help keep our school community safe.

It’s important to emphasize that the deployment of this system does not indicate any specific threat to our school. Rather, it is a proactive measure aimed at enhancing our existing safety protocols.

We understand that discussions about school safety can evoke various emotions, and we want to assure you that we are here to support you and address any concerns you may have. If you have any questions or would like more information about the weapons detection system, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we work together to maintain a safe and positive learning environment for all students at LMHS.

Sincerely,

Mr. Ashley Q. Giska

Assistant Superintendent

Laurel School District