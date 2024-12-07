Weapons Detection Units Go into Effect Monday in Wicomico County Public Schools

Beginning on Monday Wicomico County Public Schools will begin using weapons detection units at various events – including sporting events, after-school activities as well as randomly at various schools to detect weapons and other prohibited items. These items include but are not limited to firearms, knives, and other objects that could pose a threat to others. The new security process will provide an extra layer of protection for students, staff, families and the public. Refusal to be screened by the detection process will result in denial of entry to a venue or property. The new system includes a walk-through detection system and bag checks. This security enhancement will be in place for the remainder of the 2024-25 school year.

Additional information from Wicomico County Public Schools:

This technology involves a walk-through detection system designed to identify and prevent unauthorized or potentially harmful items from being brought onto our campuses. This new security process includes checking bags and will take place alongside other existing security measures including School Resource Officers and campus security personnel. The new weapon detection units will provide an extra layer of protection for everyone in our school community.