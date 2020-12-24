Weather Outside May Turn Frightful

If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, there is no chance of that across Delmarva. If it’s a wet Christmas you’re dreaming of, that looks likely – at least on Christmas Eve.

According to the AccuWeather forecast, winds will increase through the day. Showers may arrive this afternoon, and the heaviest rainfall is expected tonight. Rain could be heavy at times and there is a chance of a thunderstorm.

Also, winds may gust to 60 miles-per-hour, possibly causing local damage.

Rain should end early Christmas morning. Then later Christmas Day it is expected to remain windy as temperatures drop into the upper 30s.

A High Wind Warning for coastal areas will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Thursday until 7:00a.m. Friday

A Wind Advisory for inland areas will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Thursday until 5:00 a.m. Friday.