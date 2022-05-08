Weathering the Mother’s Day Weekend Storm

We’re looking for your storm pictures – send them to media@wgmd.com

Wind advisory expired at 5 this morning – and the Coastal Flood warning has been extended until 7am Monday. High tide has passed early this morning for Ocean City, Indian River and Lewes – the next high tide in those areas will be this afternoon between 2 and 3. Long Neck just saw high tide at 4 this morning – the next high tide there is just after 5pm.

While the storm will begin to leave the area today, if you’re out on the roads – there is a lot of debris covering streets – especially in wooded areas – as well as some larger branches and tree limbs that you’ll have to dodge. DelDOT is reporting no road closures for flooding, but some flooding could still be occurring in areas that normally flood at times of high tide.

Delaware has seen some substantial rainfall over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reports between 1.5” and 2.5” in northern Delaware. Felton saw nearly 2” and the University of Delaware’s Environmental Observing System is reporting 2.2” in Milford, 1.5” in Harbeson, 1.2” in Dagsboro and just under an inch at the University of Delaware DEOS station in Lewes.

Lewes saw some strong winds Saturday – with a reported gust of 72mph just before 5pm and sustained winds over 50mph. Another gust of 53mph was recorded in Lewes just after 4pm.

In New Jersey, just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon, a building under construction collapsed near Cape May Courthouse because of the strong winds. And around 5pm in the Queenstown, MD area, several trees came down – including on that blocked the intersection of Routes 50 and 301.

Delmarva Power reports a handful of customers in Georgetown without power this morning – in the area of West Laurel Street with restoration expected around 10am, DEC has one member without power in the Gumboro area – restoration possible around 8am. Choptank reports no outages.