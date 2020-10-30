Week Into Oil Spill, Some Beaches Still Closed

The beaches at Lewes and Dewey Beach remained closed to the public Friday due to an oil spill that has left tar balls and droplets of oil on the sand. Bethany Beach has reopened its beaches, but visitors are asked to use caution and to avoid touching any oil blobs they may encounter.

Efforts to clean up the spill have stalled for a couple of days due to the weather conditions.

Remnants of the spill have made their way as far south as Ocean City after first being found at Broadkill Beach October 19th.

The Coast Guard is still trying to determine where the spill came from.

If the responsible parties can be identified, they would be held accountable for the cost of the clean-up.