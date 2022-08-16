UPDATED: Welcoming Home Delmar LL Softball World Series All-Stars

UPDATED – 1pm – According to the Town of Delmar’s Facebook page – Little League ETA Update The team is expected at the VA/MD State line around 1:00 p.m. We believe they should arrive in Delmar around 2:30 p.m. depending on traffic.

The Delmar Softball Major All-Stars are returning home at this hour and should be dropped off at the softball fields in Delmar between 1:30 and 2pm. Everyone’s encouraged to make a sign and come out and cheer the players and coaches as they return from their historic World Series run.