Welfare Check in Milford Leads to Gun Arrest

A Milford man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. According to police, on December 19th around 9:42 a.m., a Milford Police Officer, who was conducting a follow-up investigation at Royal Farms on South DuPont Boulevard, saw the man standing at the driver’s door of a truck, slouched over the driver’s seat. During a welfare check, it was discovered that 59-year-old Edward Collins was under the influence of drugs. A consent search of his vehicle revealed a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, later identified as stolen in 2015. Collins, a person prohibited from possessing firearms, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including firearm possession by a prohibited person, receiving a stolen firearm, and DUI drugs. Collins was issued a $25,700 cash bail and turned over to the Department of Correction.