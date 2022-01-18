Update: West Ocean City Fire Leaves One Man Dead

(Story update from the Worcester Co. Fire Marshal’s Office)

“The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated a fatality from a structure fire which occurred yesterday at 9961 Elm Street in West Ocean City. A Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the area when he observed smoke and fire coming from a shed at the rear of the property at approximately 10:50 PM. The Ocean City Fire Department and Berlin Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. Upon notifying the occupants of the property about the incident, it was learned an adult male was living in the shed. The male victim unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation. The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental caused by a heating appliance located too close to combustibles. No smoke alarms were present in the structure. Worcester County Fire Marshal Jeffrey A. McMahon reminds the public to “Give space heaters space”, to follow all manufacturer’s instructions on distance from things that can burn and to always have a working smoke alarm in all sleeping areas.”

(Original story)

A fire in West Ocean City has claimed the life of a man.

According to the Ocean City Fire Department, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy who was on patrol in the area of Ocean Gateway and Elm Street at about 10:50 p.m. Monday spotted a structure fire and alerted the fire department. Firefighters and paramedics put out a heavily-involved fire in a small structure in the 9,000-block of Elm Street.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was found dead during a search of the smoky structure.

The cause of the fire, which left the building a total loss, is under investigation. Officials said no working smoke alarms were present.

Berlin Volunteer Fire Company and Maryland State Police also responded.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.