West Rehoboth Hit & Run Destroys Wall Mural

Image courtesy Alan Henney/Talk of Delmarva

Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and damaged a section of the mural wall in West Rehoboth early Thursday morning. Police say the crash occurred overnight – and was reported to police just after 6am. Police did tow the vehicle but the driver left the scene and they are working to identify and locate the driver.

Anyone with information should contact State Police at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

About the mural: The mural, which is at Malloy and Central Street, was painted by muralist and West Rehoboth native, Terrance Vann. It was part of an effort by the Developing Artist Collaboration to revive and preserve the history of the area for future generations. Before the mural, the cinder block wall was filled with graffiti. The mural was unveiled in June of 2022