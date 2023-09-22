Millsboro Man Arrested on Assault & Burglary Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro man has been arrested for multiple felony charges after a domestic incident in Millsboro followed by a burglary in Milton early Friday morning. Delaware State Police were called to a home on River Bend Road for a report of a stabbing. Police learned that the victim’s partner, identified as 23 year old Davion West, entered a bedroom occupied by the sleeping victim and their 9-month-old baby. West argued with the victim and stabbed her in the leg with a knife.

West left in a red Mazda 3 that he stole from the residence. He was spotted on Harbeson Road, but when police attempted a traffic stop , he drove off at a high rate of speed until he lost control and crashed on private property. West ran off on foot through a cornfield and police were called for someone trespassing and entering a garage on Shingle Point Road in Milton. West was found in the garage and arrested.

Police recovered the knife at the Millsboro home. West was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:

Burglary First Degree (Felony)

Assault Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Attempted to Commit Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Mischief

Driving While Suspended

Additional Traffic Offenses

West was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $84,400 secured bond.