Westover Barn Destroyed by Fire

Stewart Neck Road, Westover, MD / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Firefighters were called for a barn and farm equipment fire Friday night in Westover. Crews from Princess Anne arriving at the scene just before 11pm found the barn fully engulfed in flames. State Fire Marshal investigators say the fire was accidental and began in a Case International Tractor which had an unspecified mechanical or electrical malfunction inside the building. Officials say the tractor was initially seen on fire by farm employee and neighbors and the owner attempted to use a portable fire extinguisher but the fire spread to the the storage building and several other pieces of farm equipment. Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours and damage is estimated at $1,000,000.