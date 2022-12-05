Westover Man Sentenced for Salisbury Assault

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Westover man has been sentenced to prison. Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Matthew Maciarello sentenced 30 year old Derrick Harmon to 20 years in prison with 10 years of active incarceration following his conviction in October of 1st degree assault. Harmon will also spend three years of supervised probation on his release from prison.

The sentencing was deferred to await receipt of a pre-sentence investigation report. Harmon remained incarcerated pending sentencing.

Investigation showed that on March 1st of this year, Harmon was fighting with patrons inside Brew River in Salisbury and pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and lower back. The victim was treated and released from Tidal Health.