Wetland License for US Wind Pier & Bulkhead in West Ocean City Waiting on Approval; Comments Still Accepted

A conditional use application from a subsidiary of US Wind is pending in the Sussex County Council – now another application submitted by US Wind – in Maryland is another step closer to final approval. The Maryland Department of the Environment has decided to send a favorable report recommending the authorization for the issuance of a Wetland License for the proposed pier and bulkhead for the West Ocean City Harbor, which they say are consistent with State law and regulations and are a reasonable exercise of riparian rights to allow for reasonable access to State waters and protect the shoreline from erosion. The Maryland Board of Public Works will make the final State decision to issue or deny the Wetlands License.

Comments can be submitted to the BPW – please contact the Wetlands Administrator, Bill Morgante, at 410-260-7791 or bill.morgante@maryland.gov.

